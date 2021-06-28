Norma B. Able
SALUDA — Funeral services for Mrs. Norma B. Able, 89, will be held Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at the Saluda Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeff McCartney and Rev. Norman Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Travis Park West Cemetery.
Mrs. Norma B. Able died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Saluda Nursing Center surrounded by her family.
Born in Saluda County, she was the daughter of the late William Joseph Berry, Sr. and Glennie Adelle Trailkill Berry.
“Mrs. Norma”, a charter member of the Saluda Baptist Church enjoyed serving many years on the church social committee. She also gave considerable time to the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and enjoyed participation in various garden clubs and card clubs. She worked many years at the Saluda Shirt Company preparing production reports and making life long friends.
While she loved and served her family well her greatest love was reserved for her husband of 58 years, Carson Able, whom she adored, respected, needed, and cared for greatly. She is survived by daughter: Tammy A Ouzts (Douglas), son: Sidney Able (Elaine), four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to sincerely thank her special friends and caregivers: Mrs Lula Stevens, Terri Riddle, Wanda Rinehart and all her loving caregivers on the Wise Wing of the Saluda Nursing Center.
Memorials may be made to the Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda, SC, 29138.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.