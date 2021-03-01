Nolan O. McCutcheon
WATERLOO — Nolan O. McCutcheon, 79, resident of Paul Shore Drive, husband of Patsy Rhoden McCutcheon, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 30, 1941, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Durant W. and Catherine R. Rauton McCutcheon. He was a 1960 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Clemson University. He played third base for The Greenwood Post 20 American Legion Team, where he played in the American Legion World Series, and he played for Greenwood High School and the Clemson Tigers and later served in the US Army Reserves.
Nolan was retired from the shipping department of Monsanto/Solutia and worked part-time in the pro shop of The Golf Club at Star Fort, where he was a charter member.
He was a member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of Greenwood are two sons, Todd (Lisa) McCutcheon of Bradley, and Jeff (Melissa) McCutcheon of Ninety-Six; two sisters, Dolores M. Aiton-Brewer of Callison, and Patricia M. Whiddon of Gray, GA; a sister-in-law, Jorene McCutcheon; two grandchildren, Hayden McCutcheon and Reed McCutcheon; and his four-legged pride and joy, Jacque.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ernest T. McCutcheon.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a later time.
The family request that those wishing to make memorials in memory of Nolan please consider donations to either, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Abney Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.
