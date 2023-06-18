Noel Tucker Moss Jun 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tucker Moss, 21, resident of Thistle Court, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare. Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Needlework Most read stories Greenwood man dies in single-vehicle wreck Greenwood man facing murder, weapons charges Shooting involving officer reported in Greenwood's Grendel Mill Village area 3 arrested in Tuesday's Huntington Apartments shooting Police chief: Shooting at Huntington Apartments under investigation Partnership established between Thorne Ambulance Service and SRH Lander, Technical College System sign transfer agreement for state’s nursing students Dees awarded Sheffield Yard of the Month for June Lander exercise science program ranked McDowell receives Distinguished Service Award Congratulations to Next Level Lifestyles graduates Greenwood native continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea Candidates to participate in scholarship competition