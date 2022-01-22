MOUNTVILLE - Nioma 'Nonni' Lund, 63, of Mountville, SC, wife of Matthew 'Matt' Lund, died Thursday, January 20, 2021, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, to the late George Trasak and Edna Berry Trasak.

Nonni, as she was affectionately known, was a 1976 graduate of Montgomery High School in New Jersey. Employed as a CNA in her early years, she later became a full-time homemaker caring for her children and grandchildren. Nonni was formerly active with the Washington State Army National Guard Family Support group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Sue Arnold and sister, Penny Causley.

Nonni is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt, of the home; two sons, Kenny Arnold (Nancy) of Abbeville, SC, Andrew Lund (Bobbie Jo) of Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Lori Beth Howard of Greenwood, SC, and Amanda McDonald (Shayne) of Niceville, FL; brother, David Trasak (Robbie) of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Sue Ann Beasley (James) and Linda Barbour (Frank) all of Abbeville, SC; 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A service to celebrate Nonni's life will be 5 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests, memorial contributions in memory of Nonni be sent to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 28105.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Lund family.