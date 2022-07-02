TROY - Nina Mae Vanover Young departed this life on June 30, 2022, one week after celebrating her 99th birthday. She was predeceased by her parents, Hobart and Lillie Mae Carico Vanover, her husband, Thomas Henry Young, sisters Louanne Waldrop and Judy Jackson, and daughter-in-law, Linda Sears Young.
She is survived by her children, Anne Y. Brewer (Thomas), Thomas (Bo) Henry Young Jr. (Jan), and Susie Y. Walker (Bruce); brother, Phillip Vanover (Charlene); nine grandchildren; Scott; 15 great-grandchildren; and two special nieces, Jo Latham and Patsy Corley (Jimmy).
She was born in Pound, VA, in 1923, and moved to Baltimore as a young woman to work at Martin Aircraft supporting the war effort. While there, she met Henry, married and moved to Troy, SC, when he left to serve in the United States Navy. Troy became her home. She loved her in-laws and sisters-in-law, Mildred and Jennie. She was a member of Troy United Methodist Church and she worked at the Milliken plant in McCormick for 25 years and the Troy Post Office until she was 80.
Nina was well-loved by her family and friends. She was beautiful - inside and out, generous in spirit and kind to everyone. She loved her family fiercely and fought courageously to stay with them for as long as she could.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the Self Regional Hospital 5th floor doctors, nurses and staff. Special thanks to her friends, Kathy White and Ruth Drennan.
Services will be held at noon, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Troy United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Barrett Alewine. Burial will follow in the Troy Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Troy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 158, Troy, SC, 29848.
