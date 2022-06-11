Nina Jean Charles Williams, 74, resident Pin Oak Drive, widow of Thomas A. Williams, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born November 16, 1947, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Brunelle Charles. She was formally employed by Park Seed Company and Greenwood Mills.

She was a member of Greenwood Shores Baptist Church and V.F.W. Post #1831 Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are a son, Keith Coker; two daughters, Robin Jennings, and Tina and husband Scott Chadwick, all of Greenwood; a sister, Kathleen and husband Marshall Ridlehoover of Birmingham, AL; and five grandchildren, CJ (Carlianne) Jennings, John Clay Jennings, Caleb Coker, Lauren Coker, and Tinsley Chadwick; two great-grandchildren, Micha Williams and Jackson Jennings.

She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Deanna Coker; and two sisters, Peggy Jones and Maxine McDowell.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home Monday morning from 11:30 -12:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Williams family.

Tags