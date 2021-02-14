Mr. Curtis Lyle "Nick" Satterfield, 63, husband of Melissie Coleman Satterfield, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Nick was born in Greenwood on May 27, 1957, the son of the late Curtis Theron Satterfield and Billie Drake Satterfield. Nick was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Greenwood, and he also frequently attended his family's "home church," Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, in Bradley SC.
Nick loved the Lord Jesus and eagerly shared that "It is well with my soul!" Nick loved his family and treasured his multitude of friends - those living and those who are already in Heaven. Nick maintained a positive attitude and was always ready to lift the spirits of others with encouragement or a funny story. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and watching classic television. He adored his dog and companion, "Fergus", and his cat, "Pepper".
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sisters: Gayle Satterfield Stewart (Jim) of Columbia, S.C., and Susie Satterfield Carlson (Paul), of Blythewood S.C.; his Mother-in-Law, Peggy Coleman, of Saluda, S.C.; niece, Caroline Stewart DeLoach (Todd), Columbia, S.C., and nephew, John Drennan ("Jack") Stewart, Columbia, S.C.
Nick is also survived by first cousins: Kathy Long Ellis, Debbie Long LeCroy, Charles Long, Linda Satterfield Jackson, Brenda Satterfield Holland, Holland Satterfield, Susan Christine Satterfield, Stuart Satterfield, Stan Satterfield, Steve Satterfield, Scott Satterfield, Sharon Satterfield Avants, and many other special, extended-family cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, Cedar Springs Road, Bradley, conducted by Dr. Lloyd Melton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in memory of Nick be made to Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, c/o Kaye Christian, 1957 Indian Springs Road, Elberton, Georgia 30635.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.