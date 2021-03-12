Newton Workman O'Dell, 86, resident of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born December 5, 1934, in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Walter Lee and Laura Morrison O'Dell. Mr. O'Dell was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School, Greenwood College of Commerce and Limestone College. He retired from Louis Rich, now known as Kraft, of Newberry and was manager of the Greenwood County Farmer's Market for 18 years.
Mr. O'Dell was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Elizabeth) O'Dell of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Laura O'Dell (Timothy) Rushton of Lake Greenwood; one brother, Dan (Elaine O'Dell of Ware Shoals; one granddaughter, Shae Kuusela; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Taylor and Reid Kuusela.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Walter O'Dell and Stephen O'Dell.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Charles Robertson officiating.
There will be no formal visitation.
The body is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be available for viewing starting Monday from 9 am to 4:30 pm.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the O'Dell family.