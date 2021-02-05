Nelma Williams Cowan
Nelma Williams Cowan, 94, former resident of the Ninety Six Highway, resident of Bayberry Retirement Inn, widow of Rev. Ralph L. Cowan, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born on the family farm in rural South Georgia, Montgomery County, June 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Mamie Humphrey Williams. She was a graduate of Tifton High School in Tifton, GA and attended North Greenville Jr. College. Mrs. Cowan was a devoted pastor’s wife, homemaker and master seamstress.
She was a faithful member and former Sunday School teacher of New Market Baptist Church until her health prevented her attendance.
She was the last member of her immediate family and is survived by a daughter, Lissa Cowan (Jamie Sides) of Salisbury, NC; a grandson, Tyler Thiel of Georgia; Heyward Kidd (Susan), whom she loved as a son; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Cowan; two brothers, Garvin Williams and Julian Williams; four sisters, Jessie Fennelle, Myrtis McBride, Tossie McKenzie, and Mary Peterson; and a special niece and nephew, Gail and Tommy Holley, whom she loved as a son and daughter.
Due to current Covid-19 conditions, the service and visitation will be outside at the graveside at 1 p.m. Monday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens ,with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Tony Langley Jr., officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Mrs. Cowan’s family would like to extend a personal thanks to the family of the late, Cathy Gambrell, former director of Bayberry who was always so kind to Mrs. Cowan and to the staff of Bayberry, Sarah Hasting, Lindsey Summey, Dorothy and Tony Langley, Mary Ann Peterson, Katie Williams, Julianna Jones, Lisa Cooper, Sherri Tucker, Alice Martin, Rosa Cade, Julia Simpkins, Christine Gilliam, Vanessa Williams, Delores Melton, Darian Grier and Beverly Bowyer, as each and everyone of them always gave Mrs. Cowan love and respect and provided her with the utmost care as she declined gradually over the last four years.
For those wishing to make memorials in memory of Mrs. Cowan, please consider making donations to Bayberry Retirement Inn, Resident Entertainment Fund, 116 Abbey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.
