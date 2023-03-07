Nellie Jacobs Gettys
Nellie Jacobs Gettys, 104, resident of 1112 Brannon Street, widow of Jasper McNair Gettys, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gracemont Drive.
Nellie Jacobs Gettys
Nellie Jacobs Gettys, 104, resident of 1112 Brannon Street, widow of Jasper McNair Gettys, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Gracemont Drive.
Born April 21, 1918, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Preston Tillman Jacobs and Macie Griffin Jacobs-Bell. She was very proud of her heritage as a half Cherokee Indian, as her father was full Cherokee. As a very young child, she helped her mother work at the Panola Plant of Abney Mills and later attended Greenwood High School.
A member of Beulah Baptist Church of Abbeville, and formerly a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, she was also active in community affairs serving as a Republican Poll tender. Having a green thumb, she could grow just about anything and loved flower gardening and sharing her crops with friends and family.
Surviving are three sons, Jack Gettys of Wallace, SC, Phillip Gettys and David and wife Jean Gettys, all of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Kay Phillips; two sons, Hugh Gettys and Keith Gettys; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Gettys; two brothers, Tillman Jacobs and Emil Jacobs; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Craig Scott and Chaplain Brooklynn Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of David and Jean Gettys, 119 Gracemont Drive and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 Thursday afternoon.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, especially Laurie, Kim and Patricia.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gettys family with arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.