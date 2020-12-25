Nellie Grace Griffin

Nellie Grace Corley Griffin, 82, widow of J.H. Griffin, passed away at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Born September 19, 1938, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William Marion and Lillian Corley, Sr. She was a graduate of Anderson Junior College and retired from Bank of America.
She was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Jeff Griffin and wife Kathy of Abbeville; a daughter, Mandy McLane of Greenwood; two brothers, Bill Corley and wife Brenda of North Augusta and Jim Corley and wife Frances of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Griffin was predeceased in death by infant siblings, Horace and Doris Corley.
Private graveside services were held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 1266, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the Griffin family