Nellie Eugenia Huston
Nellie Eugenia Huston passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022 in Jasper, Georgia.
Nell was born on March 21, 1933, in McCormick, South Carolina, to Lewis and Mary Browne.
Nell was a compassionate and loving individual, showing, from a young age, an innate desire to serve and help others. It was in these early years that she knew that she wanted to be a nurse. After attending Bradley Grammar School and Greenwood High School in South Carolina, she earned her nursing degree from the Mather School of Nursing in New Orleans, Louisiana.
She began her career at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, but soon accepted a position at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. While in Atlanta, she met and married Joseph Gordon Huston, Sr., in 1960.
She found nursing a fulfilling and rewarding profession, and she touched many lives through her work. She only stepped away from nursing to devote time and attention to raising her two sons, Gordon, Jr., and Chris. Once these two had grown, she returned to the work she loved, working for many years in hospitals and specialty care facilities in Rome and Jasper, Georgia. After retirement, she stayed close to the nursing community, volunteering locally with the Mountainside Hospital Auxiliary in Jasper and statewide as the president of the Council on Auxiliary/Volunteers of the Georgia Hospital Association.
In later years she and Gordon, Sr., enjoyed travelling and spending time with their five grandchildren.
From being born in a small-town doctor’s office — growing up in homes without indoor plumbing and limited electricity — to traveling the world, Nell lived a remarkable life.
Nell was, foremost, a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved her family, her friends, her God, and all of God’s children whom she met along the way. As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she lived every day to serve those around her. She would like to be remembered for this lifelong, loving service.
She is loved by all who knew her. Through her posterity, her legacy of compassion and charity will live on for generations.
Nell was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband, Joseph Gordon Huston, Sr. She is survived by her brothers Charlie Browne (Gail) and Melvin Browne (De Lis), her sons Joseph Gordon Huston, Jr. (Tonia), Chris Huston (Patricia), five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren — so far.
Nell will return to South Carolina and be laid to rest beside her husband in the Troy, South Carolina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor her memory are encouraged to make a donation to St. Jude’s in her name. This was her favorite charity, and she faithfully donated to them every month.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood SC, followed by a Graveside Service at Troy Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022.
