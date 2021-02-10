Ned Hudson Scott, 95, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on August 2, 1925 to James William Scott and Ivey Belle Davis Scott of Greenwood.
Ned was a member of First Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Greenwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, of 73 years on January 27, 2021, and siblings, Louise Brown, Lois Major, Jean Watts, Floyd Scott, Murray Scott, Peggy Gardo, and Roy Scott and a son-in-law, Andy Willingham of Greenwood.
Ned was employed by Greenwood Mills in June 1943 and spent most of his adult life working in the textile industry as well as on his farm raising cattle. He graduated from Greenwood High School and entered the U.S. Navy where he served in WWII in the Pacific Theatre on the Ship LCI 533. After he was honorably discharged, he married Lillie Frances Blum on August 6, 1947 and they raised three children.
He retired from Greenwood Mills in 1984 having been a supervisor for 15 years. After leaving Greenwood Mills, he enjoyed cattle farming and in 2008, he was presented the Agricultural Farm Family Service Award by the Clemson Extension Service and the Citizens of Greenwood County, SC. He was a member of the Greenwood County Beef Producers Association.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughter, Deborah Willingham of Greenwood, SC; son, Gerald N. (Katherine) Scott of Kingsport, TN; and daughter, Linda (Mike) Leedy of Greenwood SC; six grandchildren, Andrea Willingham (Ed) Baker, Tiffaney Willingham, Jason N. (Freedom) Scott, Rebecca Scott (Todd) Mills , Eric Scott and Brian (Kayla) Leedy; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella Scott, Lily and Madelyn Mills, Jade and Aiden Willingham, Tanner Baker, and Elizabeth Leedy; and one brother, Joe Scott of Greenwood, SC.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Friday afternoon. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bryant Sims officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Emily, Lynn, Connie and Lauren for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2107 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Scott family.