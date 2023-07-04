Neal Cromer Jul 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neal Cromer Mr. Thomas ‘Neal’ Cromer, 87, of Elberton and a native of Calhoun Falls, died July 2, 2023. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Most read stories Plea deal reached in 2019 killing of Greenwood man McCravy seeks pardon for mother of 5 imprisoned for manslaughter Drugs and money at forefront in day 2 of murder trial Mason Gary leaves board members, Abbeville community with a challenge District 50 settles lawsuit Mathews Lions Club installs new officers Power:Ed grant to provide GAP scholarships Pyles joins Greenwood Capital investment team Miss South Carolina's Teen 2023 crowned Wiseman receives scholarship Duffie receives Eagle Scout award Greene named Garden Council Woman of the Year Wang completes laboratory fellowship at GGC