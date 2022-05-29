Neal ‘Bitsy’ Beggs

Neal “Bitsy” Eugene Beggs, 74, of 725 Highway 221 S, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Abbeville, he was the son of the late Neal M. and Cornelia E. Davis Beggs. He loved God above all else, music, playing the drums, fishing, helping others, and enjoyed anything outside. Neal was a member of Fountain of Life.

Surviving are his sons, Ben Fulmer (Stacy) of Greenwood, David Beggs, Neal Beggs, both of Cross Hill, and Patrick Beggs (Jennifer) of Greenwood; sisters, Shirley A. Coleman, Barbara N. Murray; special nephew, Shane Coleman; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and all his band members, along with multiple friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lizzie Mayson.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robbie Brissey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Patrick, Neal, David, Ben, Gavin, and JR.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 — 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of his son, Patrick, 420 Morgan Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Neal’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

