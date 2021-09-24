Nathaniel Sherwin Booker was born June 12, 1953 in Greenwood, SC, to the late Ella Beatrice Goode Booker and John Albert Booker. He heard his name called on September 22, 2021, surrounded by his siblings at Self Regional Health Center.
Nathaniel graduated from Greenwood High School in 1971, where he was the first Black Senior Class President. Nathaniel served his country honorably during peacetime in the United States Marine Corp. Nathaniel served God in many capacities including Elder at Zion Temple Seven-Day Adventist Church and as a Missionary. As an entrepreneur, he started his own lawn care service, B & C Lawn Care. He was self-employed until his health failed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, James, Lucious, and SGM Hubert Frank Booker. He leaves to cherish his memory, his twin sister, Nancy Shannon Booker (Billy) Johnson, his sister, Johnnie Booker (Walter) Johnson, his brother, Ezekiel (Sarah) Booker, his brother, Goode Booker and his sister-in-law, Rubye Booker. In addition to those loved ones, his beloved nephews and nieces and niece Jennifer (Terrence) McClary, who was reared in the home, his aunts Pauline Carroll and Daisy Bea Goode and a host of loving family members and friends.
Nathaniel will be laid to rest Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Ronnie Williams, officiating, and Rev. Willie Cannandy, presiding. Viewing will be held from 1-6 on Sunday at Robinson and Son Mortuary. The family is at the home of his twin sister Nancy( Billy) Johnson, 122 Valley Road Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com