Nathaniel Roy Sanders

ATLANTA, Ga. — Our beloved, Nathaniel Roy Sanders, 70 entered into eternal rest on January 24, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He entered into this world on August 23, 1950, the son of the late Bo Ware Edwards and Ida S, Edwards. Atlanta has been his home for 40+ years. He was a faithful, dedicated and committed member of Hare Krishna until his transitioned from this earthly body. He is known for his love, compassion and generosity. Always being a blessing to those he encountered.

Tags