ATLANTA, Ga. — Our beloved, Nathaniel Roy Sanders, 70 entered into eternal rest on January 24, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He entered into this world on August 23, 1950, the son of the late Bo Ware Edwards and Ida S, Edwards. Atlanta has been his home for 40+ years. He was a faithful, dedicated and committed member of Hare Krishna until his transitioned from this earthly body. He is known for his love, compassion and generosity. Always being a blessing to those he encountered.
He worked as an Airline Passenger Assistant at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in which he gave premium love, care and attention to all he assisted during their travel. He was a Class of 1969 graduate of Brewer High School located in Greenwood, SC. He served in the U.S. Army, in which he perfected his craft and love for cooking as Food Service Specialist. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marion Lee Sanders, one aunt: Linda Een Scurry, three uncles and aunts: Willie (Grace) Sanders, Odell (Dorothy) Sanders, Joe Louis (Joyce) Boozer and Tommy R. Boozer, a niece, Vannetta Ann Carter and Brother-in-law: James Carter, Jr.
He leaves behind his only son, Corey (Patricia) Riley, two loving grandsons Corey Riley Jr. and Alex Riley of Los Angeles, CA. His siblings of Greenwood, SC, are two brothers: James Warren (Phyllis) Sanders, David June Sanders and two sisters: Thelma Ann Carter and Edith (Charles) Childs also, his caretaker, one surviving aunt, Thelma K. Boozer and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He was a special gift from God granted to us in the form of a son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will forever be loved and cherished in our hearts and minds forever. Take your REST Uncle Botie, you have earned your sleep.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home, 3047 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA.
Announcement courtesy of Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.