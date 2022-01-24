SALUDA — Nathaniel Puckett, affectionately known as Stan or BILO, 56, of 910 Shiloh Court, Saluda, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Stan was born in Greenwood, South Carolina, on July 26, 1965, to the late La Brentha Puckett Barlow and the late Johnny Sanders. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Janie Mae Mathis Puckett, of Greenwood.
Stan was an avid dancer and a cunning pool player. He was a gifted and talented carpenter, working with his family’s business, Sanders Construction Company.
Leaving to cherish his most precious and loving memories are two sons, Nathaniel Jonathan Puckett of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Nahshon M. Puckett of Mauldin, South Carolina; one daughter, Natanya (Keyvonne Parker) Puckett of Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers Jason (LaTori) Barlow and Adrian Sanders, both of Greenwood, South Carolina; one sister, Angela Sanders of Greenwood, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Kenndi Puckett, Keyvonne Parker, Jr., and Keyli Parker; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Nathaniel Puckett was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Parks Funeral Home. Burial was in the Ninety Six Community Cemetery. Live stream service and virtual viewing may be seen on Parks Funeral Home Facebook page.
