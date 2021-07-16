Nathan Jerome Simon
Nathan Jerome Simon, 38, of 310-K Walker Ave., passed away on Friday, July 9, 021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Nathaniel Simon Jr. and Dorothy Ann Fuller Simon.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Rosa Fernanders. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.