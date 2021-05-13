Naomi Weaver, 92, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Weaver and the late Loueva Davis Weaver.
After a few years residing at Morningside Assisted Living in Greenwood, South Carolina, this sweet gentle soul went to reside in the arms of Our Lord on May 10, 2021.
Naomi was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church (the family church) all of her life, where she served in various capacities. As a profession, Naomi was a hard worker and Naomi particularly enjoyed the fellowship and camaraderie of being a business owner and hair stylist for more than 60 years in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Naomi was also an excellent cook and gardener. She grew fresh vegetables and a multitude of them for many years, even having enough to sell at times rather than them being wasted.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, John Robert, James, Charlesetta and Mozele Weaver.
She is survived by two sisters, Annie Ruth Weaver Waddell of Wilmington, North Carolina and Jamie Weaver Harrison of Henrico, Virginia; two nieces and three nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Evening Star Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Morton officiating. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Weaver Family