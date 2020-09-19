Naomi Ward, age 97, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 18, 2020. She was born to Mark Olin and Onnie Corinne Turner on October 19, 1922. She married her husband, James Franklin Ward, Jr. on December 24, 1944 as it was snowing. She lived her life devoted to Christ and to her family.
Her career began at JB Carr Biscuit Company where she made hard-tac biscuits for the soldiers who were fighting in WWII. She worked for many years at Greenwood Mills, eventually retiring from Chalmers Plant. Her hobbies included reading, especially her Bible, word puzzles, sewing and cooking for her children and grandchildren.
She was a life-long member of Westside Baptist Church. Naomi was a faithful Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was known as an avid prayer warrior and humble servant of the Lord. Her Christ-like spirit is exemplified by the Bible verse James 1:12
"Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him."
Naomi is survived by her daughter, Libby Minor (Skeeter); six grandchildren Cindy Pettus, Jill Hollingsworth (Jimmy), Amy Gillion (Gary), Stacey Kelley (Tony), Angie Ward (Adrienne), and Jeff Minor; and eight great-grandchildren Ward Lawrence, Corinne Gillion, Helen Gillion, Seth Pettus, Olivia Pettus, Selah Lawrence, Case Minor and Josie-Beth Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Dolly Shannon; brothers Burnett (Preacher) Turner and Joseph Tuck (JT) Turner; sons Walter Ward and Joe Ward; and great-grandson Christopher Turner.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kyle Richter and Rev. Hal Lane officiating.
Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
Pallbearers will be Gary Gillion, Jimmy Hollingsworth, Tony Kelley, Ward Lawrence, Jeff Minor and Seth Pettus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church,215 Bypass 225, Greenwood, SC 29646, Agape Care of South Carolina, 529 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605, or the Humane Society of Greenwood County, P.O. Box 749776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Ward's family with arrangements.