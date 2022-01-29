BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Nancy Wilson, formerly of Abbeville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Augustus and Frances Collier Wilson passed on January 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. She is a 1963 graduate of J.S. Wright High School. Funeral services are incomplete at this time. The family is at the home of the son Timothy Wilson, 8718 Ave. N. Apt. 3F., Brooklyn, New York. 11236. Announcement made by Richie Funeral Home Inc.

