WARE SHOALS — Nancy Sue Anderson Allen, 91, of 10 N. Greenwood Avenue Ext., died Monday, January 10, 2022 with her family by her side.

Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Charlie and Eva Wright Anderson. She was a faithful wife of 73 years to her predeceased husband, Elmer Lee Allen. Nancy was the gentlest of ladies, known for her bright eyes and ever-present smile; the source of her smile was the great hope that she had in Jesus Christ her Savior, the Great Promise Keeper. She attended both the West Main Street Church of God and the Ware Shoals Pentecostal Holiness Church. Nancy was a graduate of the Ware Shoals High School Class of 1946. She was employed in textiles for over 20 years between Grendel Mills and Riegel Textile Corporation, as well as many years at the Emerald Center. Her favorite years of work were serving her clients at the Emerald Center.

Surviving are three sons, Leroy Allen (Julia) of Greensboro, NC, Randy Allen (Robin) of Greenwood, and Craig Allen (Renee) of Whippany, NJ, a daughter, Robbie Henderson (Dink) of Donalds, a brother Charles Ray Anderson (Joyce) of Ware Shoals, twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Inez Allen Turner, and a sister, Catherine Grace Anderson. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Inez Covington, a dear friend and caregiver to Nancy for eight years.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Brian Dye and Rev. Anthony Irby officiating. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

The family will be at their respective homes. Friends may view from 1 - 5 p.m. Thursday at Parker-White Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to West Main Street Church of God, 39 W. Main St., Ware Shoals, SC 29692.