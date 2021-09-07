CLINTON — Nancy Robinson Darbins was born June 29, 1958 in Newberry, SC, to the late Mr. Willie James Robinson and Mrs. Stacie Moon Robinson. She departed this life peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her residence. She attended the public schools in Newberry, SC, and graduated from Newberry High School in 1976.
She attended Johnson C. Smith University and later graduated from Piedmont Technical College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. After college, she was a devoted nurse with the Presbyterian Home of Clinton South Carolina for over 35 years. She was an active member of Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church.
Nancy was preceded in death by her five brothers, Roddie Joe Moon, Charles Robinson, Louis Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Jerry Robinson.
Nancy loved her family immensely and she took great pride in showering her grandchildren with love. She took every opportunity possible to help others and have a good time doing it. She could make anyone laugh, If you ever met Nancy, even once, you would never forget her!
Surviving to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Quentashia Darbins (special friend Antonio Uddyback) of Laurens, SC, and Brittney Darbins of Pelzer, SC, one brother Bennie Robinson of Newberry, SC, five sisters Julia Lindsey of Dover, DE, Shirley Kinard of Newberry, SC, Willie Mae Caldwell (Reverend Joseph) of Ninety Six, SC, Betty R. Boles (Glynn) of Greenwood, SC, Jerdine Bookman (Bruce) of Little Mountain, SC, and two granddaughters Jaeda Uddyback and Jasmine Uddyback of Laurens, SC. She also leaves a host of loving nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives/friends and her K-9 companion Paco.
Services will be Wednesday September 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church, 1952 Bethlehem Grove Church Road, Clinton, SC 29325, Rev. Herry Mansell, Pastor and Officiating, Rev. Joseph R. Caldwell, Presiding. Viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, LLC, 1235 S. Bell Street, Clinton SC. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, LLC is handling these arrangements. This announcement is courtesy of Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.