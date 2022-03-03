On March 2, 2022, after 8 years of fighting breast cancer, Nancy Ray Scurry, precious wife of 53 years to Ralph Morgan Scurry Jr., departed the Callison community for a place known to those who are faithful and true to the living God.
She was born March 16, 1947, in Moultrie, Georgia, to Belton Craig and Clara Adams Ray. Nancy was a treasured friend, sister, wife, mother, aunt and Nana, who lit up the room with her authenticity and fun-loving spirit.
Nancy was a graduate of Converse College Class of 1969 but graduated in 1968 so that she could marry her sweetheart Ralph in January of 1969. She served as a social worker in various agencies, nursing homes and The Salvation Army, until becoming a full-time mother with the birth of her second child. She and Ralph were blessed with three children, Mary, Benjamin and Daniel, who have given them ten beautiful grandchildren: Ridley, Makyziah, Valeria, Lydia, Nancy, Atticus, Talmage, Nadia, Ben and Abby.
Nancy dedicated her life to the Lord Jesus Christ and served her local church at Bold Spring Baptist with a faith-filled and enthusiastic fervor that was contagious. Her devotion to her family was unparalleled—she was always there for them.
In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by her loving sister Sara Ray Cote and dear brothers Johnny and Craig Ray and their spouses, as well as her daughters-in-law Glynnis and Karen Scurry, son-in-law Hart Squire, and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Bold Spring Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck Keller officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested memorial donations go to Bold Spring Baptist Church, 2806 Callison Road Bradley, SC 29819, IAM Ministries, P.O. Box 2122, Moultrie, Ga. 31776-2122, Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org, or the charity of your choice.
