Nancy S. Osborne, 75, of 2107 Old Laurens Road, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont with her son, daughter, and son-in-law by her side.
Born in Greenwood, January 27, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Ed Milton Smith and Vera Hensley Parrish. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Nancy was a loving, caring, and selfless lady that lived for her children and grandchildren. She was a kindhearted soul who never met a stranger. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sitting on the back porch listening to the wind chimes and watching the birds. Nancy loved visiting with friends and family, sharing a good laugh while talking about the good old days. She enjoyed cooking and feeding people and was known for her good home cooking. She also enjoyed traveling to the mountains to be by the river.
Surviving are her son, Kennneth "Ken" Osborne; her daughter, Rita Buckner and her husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Kayla Craft (Robbie Coleman), Cassandra Boswell (Brandon), and Ashley Buckner; great grandchildren, Preston Richey, Keaton Boswell and Lilayh Boswell; a brother, Ronald Smith; special friends, Vickie Gorham, Clifton Laughlin, and Susie Popp, who was like a second daughter.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Kaye Osborne; two brothers, James Edward Smith and David Smith; and a sister, Mildred Ann Ayers.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ken Osborne, Wayne Buckner, Brandon Boswell, Keaton Boswell, Clifton Laughlin, and Robby Barrett.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Robin Stone, Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski, Dr. Nancy Wicker, her caregivers from Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, including her home care nurse, Haven Reynolds. The amount of care, love, and support shown by them was appreciated beyond measure.