Nancy S. Osborne, 75, of 2107 Old Laurens Road, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont with her son, daughter, and son-in-law by her side.

Born in Greenwood, January 27, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Ed Milton Smith and Vera Hensley Parrish. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.