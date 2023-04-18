Nancy Murphy Cochran, 74, resident of West Durst Avenue, wife of William "Bill" Cochran, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born October 9, 1948, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Lt. Col. Arthur Thomas Murphy and Helen Kind Murphy. She was a 1966 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1970 Summa cum Laude graduate of Lander Universit, with a Bachelor's of Science in education. Nancy retired from Greenwood School District 50, having taught at Oakland (now Eleanor Rice) Elementary and was a special education aide most of her career.