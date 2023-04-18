Nancy Murphy Cochran, 74, resident of West Durst Avenue, wife of William "Bill" Cochran, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 9, 1948, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Lt. Col. Arthur Thomas Murphy and Helen Kind Murphy. She was a 1966 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1970 Summa cum Laude graduate of Lander Universit, with a Bachelor's of Science in education. Nancy retired from Greenwood School District 50, having taught at Oakland (now Eleanor Rice) Elementary and was a special education aide most of her career.
She was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church, the Circle 1 Group, and avid Bridge Player.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years, are a son, Chris Cochran (Nicole) of Greenwood; a daughter, Laura Cochran Hewitt (Rick Laing) of Fort Mill, SC; a sister, Phyllis Hudson of Marietta, GA; and two grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Hewitt and Samantha Jayne Cochran.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Chris Leonard and Rev. Debby Plumstead Marshall officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 Wednesday evening.
Memorials may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 122 Rock Church Road, N.W., Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.