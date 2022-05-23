Nancy McCall

Nancy Ann Henderson McCall, wife of the late Robert Powell McCall, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at NHC of Greenwood.

Born October 22, 1943, in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Evelyn McCurry Henderson. Nancy was a Greenwood High School graduate, class of 1961. She was employed with Beckman Mental Health for 31 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Nancy is survived by a sister, June H. Bowie (Terry); a niece, Missy Arrington Fowler (Tim); nephews, Carson Henderson and Marty Bowie (Suzanne), great-nephews, Cameron Coffey (Courtney), Chandler Arrington (Angel) and great-great nieces, Laurel, Makayla, Alaina and Isla.

Nancy is also survived by a brother-in-law, David McCall and his wife Brenda who remained faithful visiting, checking on and keeping her well stocked with books as reading was always her favorite hobby. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Martha C. Henderson who was also a good friend.

Missy, Carson and Marty were also her godchildren. She was ready to step up if the need arose. She was always a very generous and caring aunt and lived to see them grow into adulthood.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles E. Henderson and Joe T. Henderson.

Nancy and Powell enjoyed 25 years of marriage. They were very compatible. They were avid readers, enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. After retirement they began antiquing. They had booths in Abbeville and Donalds. There was a deep loss in Nancy’s life after Powell died in 2004.

Cryptside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.

The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the charity of one’s choice.

