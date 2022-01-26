CALHOUN FALLS — Nancy Lee Jones, 96, of Calhoun Falls, SC, wife of the late Willie Jones, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born in McCormick County, SC, to the late Robert Clayton and Gennie V. Norris Clayton.
Mrs. Jones was a graduate of McCormick County Schools and attended a trade school. She was a member of Glovers AME Church in Calhoun Falls, where she led the choir. Mrs. Jones loved the Lord and her mission in life was to lead others to Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Willie Thomas Jones and Rufus Lee Jones; daughter, Regina J. Sanders; brother, Robert 'Bob' Clayton, Jr.; sister, Ella V. Clayton; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Jones and Steven Jones; and son-in-law, George Lewis.
Mrs. Jones leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Brenda Lewis (Teddy), Claudine J. Murray (Perry) and Ophelia Lewis all of Calhoun Falls, SC; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Jones of Promised Land, SC; a grandson who was reared in the home, Michael Lewis; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel, 302 N. Main Street, Abbeville, SC 29620. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Waller officiating. Burial will follow in Glovers AME Church cemetery.
The family is at her daughter's homes in Calhoun Falls, SC.
