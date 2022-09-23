Nancy Hollingsworth
BATESBURG — Sarah Nancy Hollingsworth, 63, resident of Batesburg, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Generations of Batesburg.
Born November 4, 1958, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late William R. Hollingsworth, Sr. and Verna Seal Moss. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Clemson University. She received her Masters of Education Degree from the University of South Carolina and formerly taught in the public school system in Columbia, as well as the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Butzbach, Germany.
She was a member of St. Johns Methodist Church in Batesville Leesburg.
Surviving is a brother, William R. Hollingsworth (Clara Littejohn) of Greenwood; two nieces, Marion Underwood (Jerry) of Mauldin and Victoria Hollingsworth of Columbia; and a nephew, Matt McCravy (Missie) of Greenville.
She was predeceased by her sister, Carol H. Cornwall.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Nurse officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. All family and friends are invited to attend a covered dish meal at the Blue House at 704 Emerald Road S, Greenwood, immediately following the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Matt McCravy, Weston McCravy, Jake McCravy, Farley Norton, Jerry Underwood, and Tommy Hollingsworth.
Honorary pallbearer is Steve Ford.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hollingsworth family.
