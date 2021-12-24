Nancy Ruth Hofsommer passed into the hands of God on December 18, 2021 at Hospice House, Greenwood, SC.
She was born June 26, 1933 to William and Nila Ruth (Rogers) Schmitt in Rossville, GA. She attended Tennessee Temple College following high school. She had a wonderful voice and sang for the Billy Graham Association on his campaigns alongside George Beverly Shea and other great Gospel singers. She married Joseph Catanzaro, and from this union Rebekah Ruth and Teresa Anne were born in Bloomington, MN. After the dissolution of that marriage, she met "the love of her life" Stanley Hofsommer and they were married in 1968, adding Timothy, Lee and Lisa into a blended family.
As member of the Greenwood Artist Guild, her watercolors have been displayed at Piedmont Technical College, Howard's on Main, the Greenwood Multi-Guild show and at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Nancy was also a member of First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the Choir and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church both in Greenwood. She was a member of the Greenwood County Festival Chorale and previously volunteered with the Red Cross and MSA Hospice.
Nancy is survived by children Lee (Anita) Hofsommer -Fargo, ND; Lisa (Stephen) Sussman- Londonderry, NH; Becky Davis - Greenville, SC; Teresa (Michael) Pepper - Greenwood, SC; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her mother and father, sister Billie Manion, son Tim and husband Stan.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 30th 6:00pm at Blyth Chapel. Family request that Memorials be made to Hospice House of the Piedmont, Greenwood, SC.
