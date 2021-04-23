Nancy Gambrell Prince
DONALDS — Nancy Gambrell Prince, 82, of Donalds, wife of the late Jimmy Herman ‘Yogi’ Prince, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. She was born in Honea Path to the late Cheshire and Vera Ashley Gambrell.
Formerly employed with the Oxford Shirt Plant and Walmart, Mrs. Prince retired from Walmart after 25 years of dedicated service where she greeted many people. She loved and was loved by her many friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Prince was a member of Austin Road Baptist Church in Honea Path.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Gambrell.
Mrs. Prince is survived by her two sons, Russell L. Prince (Chad) of Greenwood and Jimmy H. Prince, Jr. (Jennifer) of Donalds; a brother, Tommy Gambrell of Hodges; five sisters, Betty Dixon of Calhoun Falls, Jeannette Jennings of Belton, Ann Fleming, Molly Hughes (David) and Polly Knight, all of Donalds; and five grandchildren, Nolan, Lindy, Leeanna, Kala and EmmaLaura.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:30PM in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Billy Slatten officiating. Burial following in Winona Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Prince, may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
