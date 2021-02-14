Nancy Marie Wright Ferqueron, resident of Greenwood, wife of George Ollie Ferqueron, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born November 19, 1956, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Dudley and Estelle Taylor Wright. She was formerly employed by Greenwood Mills and the Greenwood City Police Department and was most recently employed by Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Nancy was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two daughters, Lisa (Chris) Knox of Greenwood and Susan (Michael) Melton of Bradley; one sister, Judy (Tony) Dorn; and four grandchildren, Reagan Melton, Blake Melton, Adam Knox and Avery Knox.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Ben Wright, Jr. and Mike Wright.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andy Bowers and Rev. Bryan Hipp officiating. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on Nancy's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com, where online condolences may also be made. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing of face masks for all events.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Tuesday evening.
Pallbearers will be Michael Melton, Blake Melton, Tony Dorn, Jamie Dorn, Patrick Dorn and Zack Amerson.
Honorary escort will be members of the Jordan Memorial Adult Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 1267, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ferqueron family.