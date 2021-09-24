Nancy Cheek Witt, 81, resident of 750 Truett Avenue, wife of John Milledge Witt, Jr., passed away September 24, 2021, at her home.
Born May 11, 1940, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Amos Ezra and Sara E. Tullis Cheek. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
A member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church and member of the Mike Thigpin Sunday School Class, she was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two sons, Rick Farmer and wife Alysia of Greenwood, Jamie Farmer and wife Yvonne of Warner Robins, GA; a daughter-in-law, Judy Farmer of Greenwood; a step-son, Kevin Witt and wife Debra of Simpsonville; two step-daughters, Denise Garrett and husband Billy of McCormick, and Robin Broussard of Biloxi, MS; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Tony Farmer; a sister, Mary Jane Beckham and a step-grandson, Billy Garrett, III.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at Abney Memorial Baptist, Church with Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. Tedd Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Witt, Michael Witt, Christopher Witt, Brandon Farmer, Jeremy Farmer and Zachary Moore.
Honorary escort will be Ethan Witt, Jimmy Sprouse and Al Timmerman
The family is at the home on Truett Avenue and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Witt family with arrangements.