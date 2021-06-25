WEST COLUMBIA — Nancy Anderson Self died June 12, 2021. She was born November 8, 1912, at Tall Oaks near Ninety Six, SC, the youngest child of Nannie Thomason and Thomas Carson Anderson. She attended the public schools of Ninety Six, and graduated from Lander College in 1934.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. William O. Self, daughter, Nancy Anderson Self, her parents, and five siblings. She is survived by sons, W. Osce Self (Lou Cecil) and Edwin A. Self; daughter, Sue Self Frey (Robert); five grandsons, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Of special importance to Mrs. Self until her death was the continuing friendship and support of friends of her daughter Nancy, most notably Sandy Wright and Dianne Stone Renfort.
Mrs. Self taught in the public schools of South Carolina for 30 years, the last 25 years at Rosewood Elementary School in Columbia. She was active in her profession, and served as the President of the Columbia Teachers Council and as a delegate to national conventions of the National Education Association. Following her retirement, she served as Vice President and President of the South Carolina Education Association-Retired. Mrs. Self was an enthusiastic member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority.
Following her retirement she served as a proctor for the S.C. Bar Exam for 25 years, for which service she received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Justices of the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Mrs. Self was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. She joined Washington Street Methodist Church on her arrival in Columbia in 1952 and served the Church in numerous capacities thereafter. She was a member of the Holroyd Sunday School Class and Circle 4 of the United Methodist Women, where she continued to teach the circle lesson until age 98. Her principal contribution was her work with children's educational programs for many years. In recognition of her service, a stained glass window was installed in the Children's Library in her honor. She also served as Interim Director of the Washington Street UMC Child Development Center.
Always adventurous, Mrs. Self traveled widely, especially following her retirement. Her destinations included the Western United States, Canada, Panama, Western Europe, the Holy Land, Egypt, Finland, the Soviet Union, Hungary, Poland, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.
Mrs. Self was an avid bridge player and gardener, and enjoyed reading and reciting poetry.
For the last 18 years of her life, she was a resident of the Still Hopes Retirement Community, where she acquired new friends and enjoyed a wealth of activities, including dancing at parties and regular participation in her exercise class, both of which continued beyond her 105th birthday.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Still Hopes Retirement Community for their support and many kindnesses during her long residence, with special appreciation to Shirley Flood of Solutions for Living at Home. Thanks are also extended to the many friends from a wide range of associations who enriched her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Washington Street United Methodist Church, the Lander Foundation of Lander University, or the Still Hopes Resident Assistance Fund.
A Memorial Service will be held at Washington Street United Methodist Church, Columbia, on July 10 at 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing are required. All are invited to attend a live-streaming of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. by going to www.dunbarfunerals.com or Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page.
