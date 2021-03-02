WATERLOO — Nancy Yvonne Anderson Canfield, 82, resident of 60 Reynolds Drive, wife of Jimmie Marshall Canfield, Sr., passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born February 13, 1939, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Eugene and Mary Jordan Anderson. She attended Greenwood County Schools and was formerly employed with Abney Mills, Grendel Plant, Greenwood Mills, Plant #5, and raised her family as a dedicated homemaker.
Mrs. Canfield attended New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are a son, Jimmie Marshall Canfield, Jr. of Texarkana, TX; a daughter, Nancy Ann C. Ramsey and husband Shawn of Laurens; a sister, Miriam Holbrooks of Seneca; grandchildren, Cameron Ramsey, Anslee Spires and Cayley Ramsey; and a great-granddaughter, Charlee Ann Murphy.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Philips and Thelma Jean Chastain; and three brothers, Edward "Ed" Anderson, James T. "Bill" Anderson and Johnny R. "Jack" Anderson.
Cryptside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, with Rev. Grady Lothridge officiating.
The family will be at the home on Reynolds Drive and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5 to 7 Wednesday evening. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing for all events.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Mrs. Canfield are requested to please consider making donations to the American Diabetes Association, c/o Prisma Greenville Hospital System, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Canfield family with arrangements.