Myrtle Lowery Smith, 89, of Greenwood, widow of Cecil Smith, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late James Arthur Lowery and Lucia Goodman Collier and stepfather Thomas Collier. Myrtle retired from Monsanto and enjoyed making crafts, baking and loved children. She was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie Smith; a sister, Lila Mae Adams and a brother, Jimmy Lowery.
Surviving is her daughter, Toni Eddy (Steve) of Greenwood.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Brock and Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating. The service will be livestreamed and be viewed by visiting Myrtle's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 pm before the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.