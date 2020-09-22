Myrtice Hughes Thigpen, 91, formerly of Highway 25 South, widow of Matthew Marvin Thigpen, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born in Gibson, GA, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Ada Beatrice Lampp Hughes. She was retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Cloth Room and was a member of the Mathews Community Club. Myrtice was a faithful member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Prayer Group and the T.E.L. Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her children, Paul Michael Thigpen (Sheila) of Ninety Six, Wanda Thigpen Alexander (Steve), Sharon Thigpen Lagrone (Mark) and Sheila Thigpen Riddle (Mark), all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Matthew Thigpen (Lauren), Brad Alexander (Tara), Amanda Werts (Jason), Lauren Fortner (Brian), Justin Lagrone, Morgan Riddle, Amber Lagrone and Hunter Riddle; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Peyton Werts, Emily and Parker Thigpen, Will and Camden Alexander, Colby and Charlotte Fortner.
She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday at Abney Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brent Bennett and the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Myrtice's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can also be left for the family.
A private family burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Matthew Thigpen, Brad Alexander, Justin Lagrone, Hunter Riddle and grandsons-in-law, Jason Werts and Brian Fortner.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00-2:45 p.m.
The family is at the home of Wanda and Steve Alexander, 620 Saddle Hill Road.
Memorials may be made to Abney Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.hospicepiedmont.org).