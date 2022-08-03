Mrs. Myrtice Taylor Boazman, 92, widow of Earl Reel Boazman, died July 30, 2022 in Greenwood, SC.
Mrs. Boazman was the daughter of the late George Felton and Lillie McCuen Taylor, was a native of Greenville County and a member of Chappells Baptist Church.
She graduated in 1951 from Winthrop College, now Winthrop University, with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. Mrs. Boazman taught Home Economics at Westminster High School for one year. Mrs. Boazman was retired from the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in1985 after 33 years of service. She served as a Home Economics and 4-H leader in Laurens, Anderson, and Saluda Counties. She was a member and served in various positions at the church and was a member of various organizations related to her employment.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Tina Able of Griffin, GA.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Georgia Taylor Roberson of Anderson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Chappells Baptist Church by Pastor Yvon Ledoux. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Chappells Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Joe Boazman, Ethan Freeman, Johnny Buice, Tim Upton, Travis Freeman, and Brian Ward.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family here on her tribute page.
Whitaker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
