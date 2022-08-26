GREENVILLE — Muriel Kaiser Taylor, 91, resident of The Gardens at Eastside, Greenville, SC, widow of Donald Eugene Taylor, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Upstate Community Hospice House.

Born May 6, 1931, in Lexington, SC, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Susan Lown Kaiser. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, attended Newberry College, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Emory University.