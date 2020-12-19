SOUTHFIELD, Mich. -- Mr. Walter Johnson, Jr. was granted peace and eternal rest on December 10, 2020 in Southfield, Michigan. He was born in Detroit, Michigan at the Henry Ford Hospital on April 17, 1928. He was the first child born to the union of the late Walter Johnson, Sr. and Lucile Johnson.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Reverend William H. Johnson, Al Augustus Johnson and Stanley J. Johnson.
His parents moved back to South Carolina when he was two years old. Walter Jr. received his elementary at Calhoun Falls Junior High School and his high school education and diploma at Reed Street High School in Anderson, South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science degree from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. He received his Masters of Education degree and Education Specialist degree from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan.
Walter Jr. was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He served as a Science Teacher and Principal in the Detroit School System.
Walter Jr. as a youth was a member of Brownoh A.M.E. Church, Calhoun Falls, South Carolina and after moving to Detroit he joined St. Luke A.M.E. Church.
Walter Jr. was a life member of the NAACP and a life member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity LM#417 and many other organizations.
Walter Jr. leaves to cherish his fond memories a wife, Dorothy Johnson; stepson, Philip Fair of Southfield, Michigan; one brother, Boston Johnson, ll of North Augusta, South Carolina; one great aunt, Tulu Massey, Detroit, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Lena Johnson of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina; a special niece, Lawanda Gaylen of Grayson, Georgia; a special nephew, Darryl V. Johnson of Orangeburg, South Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be Monday, December 21, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
Services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29229. Social distancing will be observed and mask are required.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.