Greenwood, SC- Moses Nix Sr., 78, formerly of 721 Holloway Avenue, widower of Deloise Nix passes away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late Linton Irving and the late Sadie Ruth Nix. He is preceded in death by one son, Moses Nix Jr.; one daughter, Gail Richardson; one brother, Sammy Nix; two sisters, Annie Blocker and Linda Davis; one granddaughter, Takiya Nix; and a son-in-law, Gerald Ingram.
He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Lauren Ingram of Greenwood, Cheryl London of Anderson, SC and Teresa (Jerry) Pratt of Ninety-Six; two brothers, Bobby Irving and John Irving both of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Julia Irving and Mary Warren both of Greenville, SC; Ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Rev. John Nix. Immediate family only. Burial will follow at The Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.