Moses Golden

Moses Golden, 65, of 135 Singleton St., passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Born in Laurens, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Horace Golden and the late Betty Lou Lagroone. He also served in the US Army. He is preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Golden, and a sister, Lisa Golden.

He leaves to cherish his memories, four sons, Kenny Keith of Killeen, TX, Rudy Golden and Nicholas Golden, both of Greenville, SC and Sharon Daniels of Korea, two brothers, Keith Golden of Taylor, TX, and Lancaster “Lanny” Golden of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Abbadella V. Golden of Greenwood; fiancee’ Tracey Robinson of 20 years; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at New China Baptist Church in Clinton, SC. Viewing will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

