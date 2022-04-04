ABBEVILLE — Morris W. Lawton, 95, of Abbeville, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Iva Post-Acute. He was born in Abbeville to the late W.D. and Rosa Lee Lawton. Mr. Lawton was twice married, first to the late Eugenia ‘Genie’ Smith Lawton and second to the late Elizabeth Welborn Maxwell Lawton.
A 1946 graduate of Abbeville High School, he honorably served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Benson during WWII. A former policeman with the City of Abbeville, Mr. Lawton retired from the insurance business after many years of service. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Greenwood and the Hejaz Shriners.
In addition to his wives and parents, Mr. Lawton was preceded in death by his siblings Warren Bud Lawton, Clarence A. Lawton, Ruby Link, Allie Mae Norton, Eunice Pruitt and Frances Leslie; grand-son-in-law, Michael Arant; and son-in-law, John Cox.
He is survived by his two daughters, Marsha Cox of Abbeville and Eugenia ‘Genie’ Lawton of Cayce; two grandchildren, Carmen Arant and Joshua Cox; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Arant, Alexis Noblin and Sara Arant.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Jamie Parler officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Lawton, may be sent to the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, Attn: Barbara Freese, 200 Greenville Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.
