WARE SHOALS — Monty Ray Wells, husband of Brenda Ann Burden Wells, of Dairy Street, passed away at his home on August 17, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born in Miami, FL, he was a son of the late Douglas William and Betty Keller Wells. He spent most of his young adult life in the Ware Shoals and Hodges area before moving his family to Corpus Christi, TX, to work in the oil-field industry. He was a jack of all trades; owned his own shop where he built custom motorcycles and could fix anything with an engine. He has always been involved in the construction/carpentry business and could literally build anything.
He and his family moved back to Ware Shoals in 2011 and settled on Dairy Street, where he continued his carpentry business. His pride and joy were his girls, wife Brenda, daughter Angela, and granddaughter Sydney. Other joys in life were riding his motorcycle, carpentry projects, and he loved cooking; especially outside gatherings with friends and family.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a daughter, Angela Mahon (Todd) of Gray Court, a step-son, Charles Daniel Smith (Sharon) of Greenwood, a brother Michael Wells of Cresent City, FL, and three grandchildren, Sydney Stryk, Jackson Mahon, and Danielle Smith. He was predeceased by a brother Jerry Casey.
The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com