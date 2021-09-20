NINETY SIX — Montrel Lavon Carter, 47, of 4504 Highway 34, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of John Willie Quarles and Annie Mae Carter Herbert. She was a member Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, when she was younger, but has been a member of Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Church in Ninety Six, SC.
She leaves to cherish her memories her father John Willie Quarles of Greenwood, SC and her mother Annie Mae (Fred) Herbert of Ninety Six, SC; one son, Lavonta Robinson of Ninety Six; her lifelong partner of 20 years Tauris Robinson of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Jendettta Herbert of Ninety Six and Bridget Herbert of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.