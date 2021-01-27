HODGES — Thomas Sullivan "Monk" Roberts, 47, resident of Hodges, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born August 21, 1973, in Greenwood, he was a son of Bobby Ray Roberts and Deborah (Freddie A.) Pope. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was an avid Nascar and drag racing fan.
Monk was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Georgia Lynn (Billy) Bailey of Laurens; brothers, Richard (Kristi) Roberts of Ninety Six, Allan Pope of Greenwood, Alvin (Stephanie) Pope of Bradley and Roy "Peanut" Price of Greenwood; aunts, Jan (Billy) Clamp and Sheila (David) Simmons; and several special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Landon Hagood.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Monk's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral from 6-7:30 Friday evening.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Roberts family.