Mrs. Miyonda Baylor-Wyatt, born August 15, 1974, in Greenwood, SC, to Mr. Marion L. Baylor and Mrs. Maggie Robinson Key, passed Friday, October 16, 2020.
Miyonda leaves to cherish her fond memories, her husband Mr. Gary Lamar Wyatt of Stone Mountain, GA, her parents, one sister Mrs. Lanita Baylor Battle of Augusta, GA, two daughters Miss Mia Edwards of Stone Mountain, GA, and A’Maurri Baylor of the home, two step-daughters Miss Ambriana Washington and Miss Cheyenne Wyatt, one step-son Lagaryius Wyatt of Lithonia, GA, father and mother-in-law Mrs. & Mrs. Charles Palmer and a sister-in-law Ms. LaMonique Wyatt of Atlanta, Georgia, two grandchildren, a special nephew Mr. Darnell Battle and a host of family and friends.
Homegoing arrangements and services were completed Oct. 24, 2020. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.