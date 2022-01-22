WARE SHOALS - Mitchell "Mitch" Lee Crawford, 71, widower of Rose Marie Kennedy Crawford, of 12077 Highway 25 Business, died Saturday, January 21, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Charles Wayne and Willie Mae Davenport Crawford. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Inman Mills.

Surviving are three sons, Mitchell Lee Crawford Jr. (Melissa), James Richard Crawford, and Allan Crawford, all of Ware Shoals, and a stepson, Robert Bryant of Laurens, Tammy Michelle Bordelon (Kenny) of Ware Shoals; three brothers, Michael Crawford, Tommy Crawford and Carroll Crawford, all of Waterloo, a sister, Bonnie Neal of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren including a special granddaughter, Tristian Crawford, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Steve and Mark Crawford.

There will be a gathering for family and friends at the home at 12077 Highway 25 Business from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022.