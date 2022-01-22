WARE SHOALS - Mitchell "Mitch" Lee Crawford, 71, widower of Rose Marie Kennedy Crawford, of 12077 Highway 25 Business, died Saturday, January 21, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Charles Wayne and Willie Mae Davenport Crawford. He was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Inman Mills.
Surviving are three sons, Mitchell Lee Crawford Jr. (Melissa), James Richard Crawford, and Allan Crawford, all of Ware Shoals, and a stepson, Robert Bryant of Laurens, Tammy Michelle Bordelon (Kenny) of Ware Shoals; three brothers, Michael Crawford, Tommy Crawford and Carroll Crawford, all of Waterloo, a sister, Bonnie Neal of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren including a special granddaughter, Tristian Crawford, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Steve and Mark Crawford.
There will be a gathering for family and friends at the home at 12077 Highway 25 Business from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.