SALUDA – Miriam Ilene Boone Davis, 90, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Andrew Gaines and Sudie Bryan Boone, and widow to Carol Ramage "Buck" Davis. She was a charter member of Saluda Baptist Church and had worked as secretary for Farmers Home Administrators.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan D. Nichols (David) of Prosperity, a son, Kenneth Ramage Davis (Teresa) of Saluda, five grandchildren, Kayla, Miriam and Adam Nichols, and Jonathan and Emily Rose Davis, and a brother, Orin Boone of Irmo.
She is preceded in death by four siblings, Wayne Boone, Bo Boone, Lois Perry and Wynona Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wise Wing at Saluda Nursing Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Travis Park Cemetery, with Rev. Trey Shealy and Rev. Jeff McCartney officiating.
Memorials may be made to King Academy Partner Fund, 1046 Sardis Rd., Batesburg, SC 29006.